U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,806,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

