Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $440.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Shares of TWLO opened at $392.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.50. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $398.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

