Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $19,028,790.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $398.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. FBN Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

