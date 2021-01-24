TrustVerse 1-Day Volume Tops $183,007.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $183,007.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

