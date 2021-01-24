Truist Securiti Weighs in on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

