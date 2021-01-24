Truist Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $48.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective increased by Truist from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

