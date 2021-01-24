Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

TFC stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

