Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

