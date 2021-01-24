Truegame Price Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $86,754.95 and approximately $5,118.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

