Triumph Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGI. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

