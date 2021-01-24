Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0008

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $751,626.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.