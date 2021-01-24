Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 76,444 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

