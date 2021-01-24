TravelNote (TVNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,850.69

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TravelNote has a market cap of $6,850.69 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

