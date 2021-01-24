TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.78.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

