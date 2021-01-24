Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Trainline stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

