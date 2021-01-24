Traders Purchase High Volume of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 281 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

