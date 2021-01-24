Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 22,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average volume of 1,858 call options.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

