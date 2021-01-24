Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$34.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$34.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.93% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

Shares of TXG opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.10. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

