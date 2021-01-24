Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.80. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 204,741 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

