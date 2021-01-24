Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 507,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 552,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

