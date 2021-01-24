Timothy P. Walbert Sells 11,323 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 486,385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,433,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

