Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.97.

TLRY stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 126.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.