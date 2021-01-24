TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings (TIRX) Plans to Raise $13 Million in January 27th IPO

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings (TIRX) plans to raise $13 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings generated $2 million in revenue and $200,000 in net income. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings has a market-cap of $34 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual life insurance and group life insurance. We act on behalf of our customers seeking insurance coverage from insurance companies and take pride in our premium customer service. “.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings was founded in 2016 and has 47 employees. The company is located at 21A Jingyuan Art Center, 3 Guangqu Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100124 and can be reached via phone at (010) 87529554 or on the web at http://www.tianrx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.