Tiaa Fsb Takes $5.58 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
