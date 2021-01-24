Tiaa Fsb Takes $5.58 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

