Tiaa Fsb Invests $3.30 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

