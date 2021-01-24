Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

