Tiaa Fsb Has $8.15 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 960.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.87 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

