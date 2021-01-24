Tiaa Fsb Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

