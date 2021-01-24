Tiaa Fsb Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

