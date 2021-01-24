Tiaa Fsb Buys 488 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VIG stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

