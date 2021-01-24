Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,194 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after buying an additional 721,377 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

TSM stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

