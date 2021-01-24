ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,657.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $6,657.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

