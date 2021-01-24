Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Financial Survey

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and The Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.96 $200.62 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.17 $2.62 billion $9.60 15.19

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance and The Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A The Travelers Companies 3 10 4 0 2.06

The Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $130.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.52%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance N/A 2.86% 1.13% The Travelers Companies 7.13% 8.63% 2.04%

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Third Point Reinsurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

