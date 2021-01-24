The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Argus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

