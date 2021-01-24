The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

