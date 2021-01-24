The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

