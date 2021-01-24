The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,105 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

