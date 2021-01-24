The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

