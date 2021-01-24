The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Buy” at Independent Research

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Independent Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

