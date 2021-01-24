The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.