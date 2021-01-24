The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.66.

NYSE MOS opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

