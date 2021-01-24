The J. M. Smucker Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $114.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.