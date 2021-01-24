The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.