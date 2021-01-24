The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $308.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of GS stock opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

