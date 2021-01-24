The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

