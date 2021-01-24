The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Z has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.98.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

