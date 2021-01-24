The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €189.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.80 ($204.47).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.16. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

