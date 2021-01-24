The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.