The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

