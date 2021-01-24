The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

BCO stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

